Dein of Agbor kingdom bags another award for impactful leadership

The Dein of Agbor Kingdom, HRM Benjamin Keagborekuzi Ikenchuku, has again been recognized for his outstanding leadership and contributions to his community.

This was according to a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Monday.

It read: ”With deep respect, admiration and heartfelt commendation for exceptional leadership, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina, United States of America has bestowed a merit award on His Royal Majesty, the Great Dein of Agbor Kingdom, in recognition of his dedication to the well-being and progress of his people.

“This award came two years after the State of South Carolina in a similar vein bestowed on him, the Legislative award in the year 2023.

“Announcing the latest award via a letter dated May 30, 2025, Leon Lott Sheriff, thanked His Majesty, for being a beacon of light in a world that often yearns for true leadership, noting that positive impact His Royal Majesty has made extends far beyond his kingdom, and leaders like him are vital to the success and unity of communities across the globe.

“While he observed that efforts of the Dein in shaping the lives of his subjects were noticed, Sheriff Leon stressed that in a world where true leadership was rare, His Royal Majesty stood as a shining example of wisdom, compassion, and strength.

“The award letter reads in part; ‘In recognition of our friendship and your unwavering commitment to your people, I am deeply honoured to present you with the Sheriff’s Award for Excellent Leadership. This prestigious award is not easily earned, and I can say without hesitation that Your Majesty is most deserving of this recognition.

“It would be my highest honor to host you for a formal presentation ceremony at my office. I believe such an occasion would be fitting for a leader of your stature. Should you graciously accept, our mutual friend, Mr. Tonna Okei, is prepared to coordinate the details at your convenience’’.

“Thank you, Your Majesty, for being a beacon of light in a world that often yearns for true leadership. The positive impact you have made extends far beyond your kingdom, and leaders like you are vital to the success and unity of communities across the globe’’. The statement concluded.

“Reacting to the latest award, Grand Knight Emeritus, Sir Tonna Okei, Ikuku Oma, and Aso Oba of Oyotunji hailed His Royal Majesty for this latest feat.

“Tonna who is also the President of South Carolina Organization of African Unity (OAU) said that he marveled at the Dein’s selfless service and dedication to royal duties, adding that he was daily thrilled by the fact that such uncommon human attributes have won him torrents of awards in Nigeria and abroad.

“I still recall with vividness his visit to Atlanta last year. The experience remains evergreen. Without any shadow of the doubt, our people will never forget when he did the zoom with us. That was the first time officially, Dein was involved in any zoom meeting and he spoke very well. He cited a lot of books. Our people were very proud of him.

“His Majesty took time to speak to our Carolina leaders during the racial tension months in the USA. HRM Dein called for peace and preached this to the leaders of the state and the Chief of Columbia Police and the Sheriff. This made the State of South Carolina to bestow on him, the Legislative award in the year 2023’’. Okei concluded

