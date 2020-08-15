Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed shock over the death of a former Governor of the defunct Gongola State, Ambassador Wilberforce Juta, at the age of 75.

Juta, who was governor in 1983 during Nigeria’s Second Republic, died on Saturday in Yola after a brief illness.

NAN also reports that the former governor, on the the platform of Great Nigeria People’s Party, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004.

Fintiri, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday in Yola described the ex-envoy’s death as a tremendous loss to the Peoples Democratic Party and the entire state.

The governor said he received the news of the elder statesman’s demise with a heavy heart because he was a committed and versatile politician, who brought his knowledge and ingenuity to bear on his calling.

He said the late Juta’s outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the defunct Gongola and subsequently Adamawa and indeed Nigeria will forever be remembered.

He said: “History will remember Ambassador Wilberforce Juta as a great politician and a true son of Adamawa. His legacy will live on.

“I and the people, have been beneficiaries of the deceased’s great wisdom and service over the years.

“In the years I knew him, his moral and physical strength, and dedication to service, were an inspiration to me.”

Fintiri said Adamawa felt his impact in various sectors, especially in education and politics.

“I will miss not only his wise counsel, but also his person and all he stood for,” Fintiri added.

He condoled with the family, the people of Adamawa and PDP, saying that Juta was a great man.

Finitiri prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the grace to bear the loss.

The governor said as a mark of honour to the late elder statesman, he had declared a three-day mourning from August 15, 2020 and flags were to fly at half-mast.

Late Juta is survived by his wife, four children and many grandchildren.