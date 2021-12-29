Defunct CPC chairmen endorse Mustapha for APC National Chairman

Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 16 Local Government Area of Kwara State have endorsed the aspiration of Malam Saliu Mustapha as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Mustapha was Deputy National Chairman of the CPC before the party fused with three other parties to form the APC.

Legacy parties that fused to form the APC were the Action Congress of Nigeria, All Nigeria Peoples Party and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance led by Rochas Okorocha.

Rising from their annual get-together in Ilorin on Wednesday, the former CPC local government chairmen said they believed in the capacity of Mustapha to lead the APC at the national level.

They cited the leadership he provided at the defunct CPC between 2010 and 2015 as testimony to his qualities.

The defunct CPC was formed by retired General Muhammadu Buhari and was led by late Prince Tony Momoh and Mustapha as chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

In a communique read to the media, Chairman, Forum of CPC LGA Chairmen, Mahmud Baako, said they received the news of the aspirations of Mustapha with joy.

He described him as a detribalised loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari, who brought the CPC into Kwara and nurtured it to the point of forming an APC government in the state.

Baako said: “Saliu Mustapha is the only reason why we have remained in the APC till date. He is a leader with vision and conscience.

“Even when we suffered neglect by successive APC administrations in the state, he ensured in his private capacity that we did not lack anything.

“He is a leader worthy of being followed and that is why against all odds, we have remained true to the progressives ideology till today.”

—