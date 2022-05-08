Define your market very clearly, by Ola Emmanuel

That you have come up with a great idea for a business and you are now ready to launch out is not enough. Before you go any further, a thorough work on what your market should be is very important. The process of discovering your customers must be error-proof. This is arguably the most important aspect of doing business. In carrying out a market research, you are not only trying to find potential customers, your are also discovering your competitors (what they are really selling: their customers, their product packages, their strengths and weaknesses, etc).

Now, ab initio, you need to determine who you want to sell your services or products to. Will you be selling to final consumers or you will be selling to other businesses? If you are selling your products to retailers or distributors, you are simply using them as channels to reach final consumers. It means your target market is consumers. But if you are selling what other businesses will use as consumables or materials, then your target market is other businesses. This is called business-to-business (B2B) sales. But it is also possible that your market cuts across the two.

You can’t sell to everybody. An attempt to this is an invitation to disturbances and chaos. At the end you may not enjoy doing business as a result of challenges that individual differences will throw up. The more succinctly you are in describing who you want to sell to, your target market, the better for you in business. Are you targeting low income group or middle income group or high income group? You have to look at efficiency and effectiveness in productivity as well as business sustainability to decide on where to focus your attention. You have to be as specific and narrow as you can because if you don’t really know who your target market is, you won’t be able to communicate with them very effectively. And you can easily burn out with stress that hardly gives commensurate rewards.

When you are able to identify “the who” to sell to, you will be able to answer “the what” to sell. What you are selling goes beyond the tangible product. It contains the features, packaging, post-sales servicing or repairs, etc. if you really want to make your customers/clients happy doing business with you. So you have to discover your customers taste and world view. When you are able to package your products from the perspective of your customers, you are able to reduce the costs and stress that go with doing business.

To really be sure you have found a good business, you need to gather information about the business you want to start. On no account should you start your business without first doing market research. Doing a market research is like conducting a reality check on a business to be born. The market research should find out who your competitors are, what their strength is, what their weakness is, what are they doing well that you may not have resources to compete against, what area of the business will your competitors dare not compete with you, in what areas can you really compete against them when you place their strengths side by side your own capacity.

But you should know that not all businesses in same line with you are your competitors. Also substitute products are also competing for the same money you are expecting from customers. Anything that can make the money that ought to come to you go elsewhere is a threat and a serious competition.

You should find out everything you can get about the business you want to do. Find out about the products and about customers. Also find out about the peculiar needs of the customers and how they prefer the product, and don’t fail to find out everything you can about your competitors. The more you discover about the environment you want to operate and the more you find out about factors that can make or mar your business, the better you are.

To do your market research, the internet has proven to be of good use at present age. There is concentration of enormous information on the internet about your line of business. You can get to know about competitors, major players, the producers and suppliers as well as other salient information about your line of product.

But it doesn’t stop there, there are some facts you may not get on the internet. Therefore you have to make use of combination of information gathering techniques to get a meaningful and useful result. You may need to talk to identified stakeholders (customers, suppliers) about their feelings concerning the products, and what they feel about the practices of the business men and women selling the products or providing the services. Likewise, you may need to research the competitors’ products and their manners of rendering services. You may need also to read books, journals, newspapers and listen to commentaries that are produced locally about the market you are coming into.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant