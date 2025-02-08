Defilement of three-year-old: Police admit detaining 10-year-old 

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has admitted detaining a 10-year-old boy, Bright Okon James, over an allegation of defiling a three-year-old girl.

The video of the boy’s mother protesting the detention went viral on Friday, prompting the police to “set the record straight”.

According to the statement signed by the command’s Spokesperson and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Timfon John, and made available to the media: “The said minor was taken into custody following allegations of defilement of a 3-year-old girl (name withheld).

“The case is currently under investigation and findings, including a medical report, have provided evidence of the incident

“Additionally, the suspect voluntarily admitted to the offence without coercion.

“He will be charged to court accordingly on the 10th of February, 2025.”

The command denied any trial by ordeal in the matter, explaining: “Such practices are criminal under Nigerian law, and the Police strongly condemn any form of extrajudicial action.”

It maintained that the command “under the watchful eyes of CP Baba Mohammed Azare, remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in line with due process.

“We urge members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and allow the investigation to take its legal course.”

