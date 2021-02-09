#DefendLagos is trending on Twitter as some Nigerians are planning a counter-protest at the Lekki tollgate on February 13.

This comes hours after some Nigerians who are against the reopening of the Lekki Tollgate on Monday using the hashtag: #OccupyLekkiTollgate, announced plans to stage a fresh protest at the tollgate.

However, some Nigerians on Twitter are against the protest and have indicated plans to stage a counter-protest using the hashtag: #DefendLagos.

One of the promoters of the #DefendLagos protest, Olusoga Owoeye: @olusogaowoeye, wrote: “Show your love for our Lagos. Get your friends and your neighbours to be there. Join the DefendLagos Rally at the Lekki toll plaza on the 13th of February. We will not cede our city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our pride.”

Another promoter: @salamhunters, wrote: “We will defend and protect our Lagos from looters and arsonists.”