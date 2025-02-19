Defendants robbed their victims wearing DSS uniform, policeman tells court

A policeman, Inspector Nelson Otasowie, on Wednesday told an FCT High Court in Zuba that the four defendants dressed in uniforms belonging to the Department of State Services to rob their victims in Abuja.

The police charged Michael Obi, Success Momoh, Bitrus Danladi as well as one Solomon Kwaghngurum, who is still at large with armed robbery.

Otasowie, who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), FCT Command, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, said that a case of armed robbery was reported by the complainant, Patrick Oshogbo of Nyanya, Abuja in February 2022.

The complainant, he said, told the police that the defendants stalked and followed him home from a church programme in the evening.

“As the security guard opened the gate, the defendants followed suit with sophisticated rifles and locally made pistols.

“They demanded money, phones and the complainant’s Lexus Jeep.

“The defendants robbed other tenants in the compound and attempted to steal the complainant’s wife’s Mercedes Benz, but hit the security post on their way out and the front car bumper got damaged,” he said.

Otasowie said that the defendants left the Mercedes Benz and fled in the complainant’s Jeep.

He added that during police investigations, a phone analysis was conducted on the complainant’s cell phone which led to the arrest of the defendants.

“Their statements were taken under caution where they confessed to the crime and said that the stolen Jeep was taken to Kaduna where it was delivered to their receiver, Danjuma Mohammed.

“The defendants said they bargained N350,000 for the car but that Mohammed gave them N250,000 as part payment.

”The defendants told the police that they got N40,000 each,” he said.

He added that efforts were made to recover the car, but the receiver absconded.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until March 28 for continuation of hearing.

