Defendant to court: I was tortured by police, prison inmates to admit guilt

A dry cleaner, Ameachi Aneke, has told a FCT High Court, Maitama that the police and correction centre inmates tortured him into admitting that he defiled a minor.

The defendant made the allegation on Tuesday when he was dragged to the High Court with a charge of defilement.

Aneke, 34, told the court through his counsel, Anayo Ilo, that the police forced him to write a statement.

The judge, Justice Peter Kekemeke, had ordered a trial-within-trial.

The defendant’s counsel Ilo opened his case by calling the defendant as the first witness.

The defendant told the court how he was arrested on September 1, 2020 and taken to Wuse Zone III Police Station.

He said he told the police he did committed the offence, but was beaten, tortured and told to admit guilt, but he refused.

The defendant said he spent three days in the station and was taken to the FCT Police Command, where he was later shown a horrifying video and was told that he would experience same if he refused to admit guilt.

Aneke said: “I did not admit that I committed the crime.

“On the fourth day, they took me to my house and then to SARS, where I was tortured and beaten by police and later by some inmates.

“I was injured on my back.

“I can show you the scars.”

He told the court that his brother later came and told him that the complainant said he would be released if he admits guilt.

He said he refused, but his brother told him that was the only way he could come out of the cell.

The defendant said the IPO then brought the same paper where he denied committing the crime to change his statement.

Ilo told the court that he had one more witness to call, but through subpoena.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Okokon Udo, called the Investigating Police Officer as his sole witness

The witness, Theresa Monday, said the defendant gave his statement voluntarily.

Answering questions from the defendant’s counsel on wether a lawyer was present to witness the writing of the statement, the witness said no lawyer present.

Monday said: “He said he does not have a lawyer.

“His brother and two church members were present and the defendant said he committed the act while drunk.”

Justice Kekemeke adjourned the case until October 26, 2022 for continuation of the defendant’s case in the trial-within-trial.

The police told the court that the defendant on August 31, 2020 at about 8pm defiled a minor, aged five.

The offence the police said is contrary to the provisions of Section 31(1)(2)of the Child Rights Act, 2003.