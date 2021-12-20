Defendant docked for failing to appear in court

For failing to appear for his criminal trial, a 28-year-old man, Chinedu Nnaji, has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos.

The defendant is charged on one count of willful disrespect to the court, by failing to show up for his trial in a charge number OJ/640/2018.

He appeared before the magistrate, Ademola Adesanya.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the offence of a defendant failing to appear for his trial contravened the provision of section 101 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

In answer to the charge, the defendant pleaded not guilty and explained that he only lost track of the adjourned date for the case.

Consequently, the court issued a caution on the defendant and ordered that he should be present on the next date unfailingly.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 23, 2022, for the continuation of trial.