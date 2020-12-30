The Senate has exposed how the officials of Ministry of Defence paid N968.8 million for the production and supply of medals and ribbons for the Independence Anniversary for the Armed Forces without approval from the Federal Executive Council and the Ministerial Tenders Board.

The officials of the Ministry of Defence facilitated the payment for the contract despite the objection raised by the Deputy Director (Budget) in a memo.

The memo was dated April 24, 2013.

The Senate Committee, chaired Senator Matthew Urhoghide, sustained the indictment report against the Ministry of Defence over the issue due to the failure of the officials of the Ministry to explain their own side of the allegation.

According to the Chairman, series of invitations were extended to the Ministry in the matter with no response and the committee therefore had no any other option to sustain the query.

It was learnt that the contract was awarded in 2010 and 50 per cent of the contract sum was paid to the contractor, while balance of the sum was paid on January 26, 2015 to the contractor.

The query reads: “The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry is expected to recover N968 million for the contractor and forward the payment for audit verification.

“A memo, dated 24th April, 2013, raised by DD (Budget), had expressed misgivings about the way and manner the contract was awarded, further raising the doubt on the lack of transparency

“A contract for the production and supply of medals and ribbons for Independence Anniversary for the Armed Forces of Nigeria was awarded at a total contract sum of N968,830,000.00….

“The entire contract sum had been paid in January. The sum N484,415,000.00 (Four hundred and eighty-four million, four hundred and fifteen thousand naira) was paid in 2010 representing 50% of the contract sum and the balance of N484,415,000.00 was paid on 26/01/2015 vide Payment Voucher No. 4001.

“Further examination of the Payment Voucher attachments revealed the following irregularities:

“There was no evidence of any Ministerial Tenders Board Meeting that considered this award, contrary to Financial Regulation 2921(i).

“The approval of the Permanent Secretary for the payment of the balance of N484,415,000.00 is above his approval thresh hold.

“There was no evidence of Federal Executive Council approval, together with the Bureau of Public Procurement ‘No Objection Certificate.

“The items (ribbons and medals) were not taken on Store Charge because there was no Store Receipt Voucherv produced, in violation of Financial Regulations 2401 (i).

“The total sum of N968,830,000 paid in respect of this contract could not be admitted as a legitimate charge against public funds.

“The Permanent Secretary has been requested to recover the sum of N968,830,000.00, forwarding evidence of recovery to this office for audit verification.”