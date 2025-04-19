Defence minister visits attacked communities in Plateau, promises end to killings

Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, Minister of Defence, on Saturday visited communities that were recently attacked by gunmen in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in Manguna District of the locality.

Similarly, gunmen on Sunday attacked Zike and Kimakpa communities of Kwall District, Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa.

In both incidents, the attackers killed scores and destroyed many houses and other properties.

Speaking, the minister, who commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones, expressed government’s commitment to safety of lives and property.

“We are here on behalf of the Federal Government to identify and share in your grief.

“We want to assure you that security agencies will bring these senseless killings to an end.

“I have been adequately briefed and I want to assure you that we will get to the root of this matter. We will capture the perpetrators of this evil act.

“The president is deeply concerned and have ordered us to find the perpetrators so they can face justice.

“We are working with the state government to adopt the structure that will prevent this ugly incident from happening again; it is time to end this madness,” he said.

Badaru further said that government would engage all stakeholders in the affected communities towards curbing the cycle of killings in the state.

Earlier, retired Rev. Ranka Aku, Brra Ngwe of Iregwe chiefdom, who thanked the minister for the visit, also commended the federal and state governments for prompt response to the incidents.

Aku, who decried incessant attacks and destruction of properties in the chiefdom, called on government and security agencies to intensity efforts to end the violence.

He promised to collaborate with the government towards bringing lasting peace to the chiefdom and Plateau in general.

The traditional ruler called on the government to provide support to the victims in order to rebuild their destroyed buildings.

NAN reports that Baderu was accompanied on the visit by Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, senior military personnel and other government officials.

