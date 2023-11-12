Defence Minister says Military Industrial Complex ready soon

Defence Minister of State, Bello Matawalle said the Nigerian Military Industrial Complex would be of world standard.

Matawalle told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Sunday.

“The complex will be ready soon; it is a world standard outfit that everyone will be proud of,” Matawalle said.

He disclosed that the National Assembly had already passed a bill for the complex which would be handled by the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

He said: “We are trying to make sure that the indigenous companies are empowered; military component companies will also have people with skills to enhance local production of our needs.

“We are going to make sure that the complex is of international standard. We have to go round the world to see the best equipment because that’s what we should be putting in that place.

“We need war production lines that will do all kind of warfare equipment in that place.

“Very soon, DICON will take-of and people will be surprised at what Nigeria is going to be producing in that place”.

The Minister also said that the Multinational Joint Task Force had done well in its operations as the taskforce had neutralised several bandits and criminals across the country.

He added that the taskforce was still working and assured Nigerians that within a limited time, and with the equipment acquired for the military, all criminals would be smoked out and removed.

Matawalle said: “Several operations are ongoing. Mr President has directed us to do everything possible to restore peace to Nigeria. We can’t fail him.

“Our military teams are achieving a lot. They are working very hard now. Go to the North- East, in the past, you can’t be able to travel from one local government to another there.

“But now, because of our gallant soldiers, now you can. They are trying hard, and they are pushing these people back away from our country.

“Some of them have been neutralised and decimated in the North-West. The plans for the operations are working and we are going to double our efforts to make sure that we free Nigeria from all sorts of criminalities within a limited time.

“We have been given the authority, so we will not let this country be held hostage by criminals”.