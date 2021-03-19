The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has restated the commitment of his Ministry towards facilitating the realisation of the mandate of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

General Magashi said this when the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, paid a courtesy call on him at the Headquarters of the Ministry, Ship House, Abuja.

He said the efforts of the Commission at bringing back stranded Nigerians in Diaspora under the watch of its CEO Dabiri-Erewa are commendable.

The Defence Minister expressed optimism that robust partnership with the Commission will be aright step in the right direction that will emplace seamless evacuations of stranded Nigerians abroad.

While buttressing the excellent performance of the Commission in the fulfilment of its mandate, the Minister referred to Dabiri-Erewa’s speedy and strategic intervention in the cases involving Nigerians based in South Africa Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.

In her remarks, Dabiri-Erewa premised the purpose of the courtesy call on the Minister on the need for the NIDCOM to seek partnership with the Ministry to explore ways of floating Diaspora security platform that will strengthen the already emplaced collation of digitally collated data of serving military personnel abroad.

The Chairman NIDCOM however said building synergy in national defence architecture using a multi-sectoral approach mechanism will go a long way in dealing with cross border crimes.

She further intimated the Minister of plans for a proposed Diaspora Conference on Security.

The Chairman, therefore, solicited the support of the Ministry of Defence to drive the planned activities, which she assured will not be a mere talk-shop, but a gathering of who is who that are capable of contributing meaningfully to national defence and debate.