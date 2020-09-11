The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), has assured the serving and retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces of improved welfare in recognition of their sacrifices to their fatherland.

The Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Minister, Mohammad Abdulkadri, in a statement on Friday, said the minister gave the assurance when members of the Committee of Retired Generals visited him.

Magashi assured them that President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about the welfare and well-being of all military retirees.

He said the retirees had been enjoying prompt payment of their improved pensions and other entitlements under the present administration of President Buhari.

Magashi, who is also a member of the committee, commended his colleagues for showing appreciation to the President for improving their welfare.

The Chairman, Committee of Generals of the Nigerian Armed Forces in Lagos, Air vice Marshal Bayo Lawal (retd), said the visit achieved its intended purpose on how to strengthen the committee.

Lawal, therefore, thanked President Buhari for approving improved welfare package, which according to him, the committee had been agitating for over the years.

According to him, the committee is proud of the Minister of Defence for the good job he is doing to raise the bar of service in the military.