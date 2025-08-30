Defence Headquarters renames Military operation in Plateau

The Defence Headquarters has renamed its Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) to “Operation Ensuring Peace” in its efforts to ensure better action against insecurity in the area of its operational environment.

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), disclosed this during the rebranding of the operation on Friday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that due to the rising security challenges in Plateau State and environ, the military in 2010 established the operation and named it Special Task Force (STF).

In 2015, STF was renamed OPSH, with its mandate and areas of responsibility expanded to cover some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states.

According to Musa, the renaming of the operation would ensure better output in stemming the tides of insecurity within its joint operation area.

The CDS, who commended the troops of the operation for tackling the myriad of security challenges in Plateau and environs, however, acknowledged some challenges faced in recent times.

“This is a significant and strategic transition in our ongoing commitment towards restoring sustainable peace, security and stability in Plateau and adjoining areas of Benue, Kaduna, and Nasarawa States.

“The operation has significantly contributed to mitigating communal conflicts, curbing armed banditry and enhancing civil-military relations.

“It has served as a stabilising force, providing the much-needed assurance of security to communities affected by decades of recurrent violence.

“It is therefore with great honour and sense of duty that I stand before you to formally deactivate ‘Operation Safe Haven’ and with renewed resolve operationalise its successor, ‘Operation Ensuring Peace.’

The CDS said that the rebranding was not cosmetic, insisting that it reflects a broader mandate and renewed sense of purpose.

He added that the move was a stronger resolve towards securing not just temporary safety, but a lasting peace that would endure for generations.

Musa said that the new identity underscored the reality that the security challenges required more than immediate interventions and demanded sustainable solutions that integrate military, political, judicial, and community efforts.

He said that Operation Enduring Peace would place stronger emphasis on inter-agency collaboration, intelligence-driven operations, and community engagement, which encapsulate a whole-of-society approach.

He added: “In practical terms, we are working towards deploying additional personnel, enhancing logistics support and providing critical operational assets.

“These enablers will significantly improve the operational effectiveness of our troops.”

Musa promised to initiate a good welfare package for troops of the operation, adding that such a move would enable them carry out their duties with focus and resilience.

The CDS, who thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the armed forces, called on residents of the joint operation area to cooperate and support the troops deployed to their communities to succeed.

