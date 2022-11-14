Defence Headquarters declares 19 terrorists wanted, places N5m bounty on each

The Defence Headquarters on Monday, declared 19 terrorists wanted and placed N5 million bounty on each of them.



The details of the 19 terrorists are contained in a poster released by the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, on Monday in Abuja.



The information on the poster revealed that the N5 million cash reward is for anyone who could provide information that could lead to arrest of one wanted terrorist.



The wanted persons are notorious bandits/terrorists that have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, it said.



The wanted terrorists are as follows –



Sani Dangote who hails from Dumbarum Village in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara

Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai in Zamfara;

Leko from Mozoj Village in Mutazu LGA of Katsina State;

Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar Village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State

Halilu Sububu from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara;

Nagona – from Angwan Galadima in Isa LGA of Sokoto State;

Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara;

Isiya Kwashen Garwa from Kamfanin Daudawa Village of Faskari in Katsina State;

Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje, from Kuyambara Village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara;

Abu Radde from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State;

Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina;

Sani Gurgu also from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina;

Umaru Dan Nigeria – from RAFI Village in Mada District of Gusau;

Alhaji Ado Aliero from Yankuzo Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara;

Monore from Yantumaki Village in Dan LGA, Katsina State;

Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara;

Baleri – from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara;

Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State;

Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

DHQ urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.





