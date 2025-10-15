Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that three more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party will soon dump the opposition party.

Fayose made the claim on Wednesday while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, following the recent resignation of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri from the PDP.

According to him, the opposition party may soon be left with only five governors as internal crises continue to plague its ranks.

“Let me tell you, there are three more governors that will leave soon. There will be five remaining. The five remaining, one of them will struggle to catch the ticket, and they all know that the ticket is an ordinary tissue paper,” Fayose said.

He accused some PDP governors of contributing to the party’s decline due to their desire to control its structure.

“They are largely killing the party because they want to control it. This is what happened in 2023,” he added.

Fayose dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu has been coercing opposition governors to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress. He argued that most of the defecting governors are acting out of self-interest and political calculation.

“President Tinubu should not be blamed for PDP’s problems. The PDP is sick and remains perpetually sick without a cure in view,” he stated.

The former governor maintained that the crisis within the PDP is the result of internal sabotage by some of its leaders.

“Those who killed the party know themselves. There is a difference between a former governor and a sitting governor,” Fayose said.

Although still a card-carrying member of the PDP, Fayose said he bears no responsibility for resolving the crisis, insisting that the current leaders must own up to their role in the party’s troubles.