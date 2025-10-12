Defections: Those remaining in PDP are undertakers — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described party leaders remaining in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as undertakers waiting for the final burial of the opposition party.

The state spokesman of the party, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Saturday said this while reacting to the recent defection of some PDP leaders into APC.

Oladejo urged the former ruling party to stop downplaying “the wave of defections currently rocking its already fractured structure”.

He said: “The PDP’s claim that defections cannot break it is not only laughable but also betrays the party’s chronic state of denial , delusion and self-deception.

“What is happening to the PDP today is not mere political migration, it is the inevitable consequence of years of internal deceit, lack of ideology, and serial betrayal among its leaders.

“When a house is built on quicksand, it does not take much for it to collapse.

“The ongoing exodus from the PDP is only a confirmation that even its loyalists have lost faith in a party that has consistently failed to reform itself or offer a credible alternative to Nigerians.

“The few remaining members of the PDP are perhaps the undertakers – staying behind only to perform the final rites and fittingly dispose of what remains of a once-dominant but now lifeless political carcass.”

According to Oladejo, the APC is not surprised at the wave of defections from the PDP as the opposition party has only thrived on propaganda and empty rhetoric.

He claimed that the former ruling party had mismanaged the nation for 16 years before the coming of APC.

Oladejo said that PDP could not suddenly reinvent itself as a credible opposition “when it remains a cesspool of confusion and leadership vacuum”.

He added: “The recent defection of key figures from the PDP to the APC is a testament to the growing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It will serve the PDP’s best interest to start learning to walk alone on the dark, bumpy road to 2027.

“The party is obviously over for the former ‘largest party in Africa,’ and the sooner it confronts that reality, the less humiliating its final exit will be.”

According to Oladejo, PDP should look inward, conduct an honest post-mortem of its failures, and come to terms with the reality that its relevance in Nigeria’s political space has drastically waned.

He said: “The opposition cannot claim to be unshaken when its members are fleeing in droves to a party that represents progress, stability, and genuine leadership.

“For the APC, these defections are not just political victories – they are endorsements of our party’s enduring commitment to national renewal and people-centered governance.

“The Nigerian people are speaking loudly and the message is clear: the era of deceitful opposition politics is over.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a number of PDP governors and members of the House of Assembly as well as other key figures have recently dumped the party for APC.

On Thursday, the two remaining PDP members in the Ondo State House of Assembly defected to the APC, citing internal crisis in the opposition party.

They are former House Minority Leader, Olajide Oguntodu, representing Akure South 1 Constituency; and his deputy, Oluwatoyin Daodu, representing Akoko South West 1 Constituency.