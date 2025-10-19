Defection: We remain solidly behind Makinde, PDP, former LG, party chairmen, others  declare

The forum of former Local Government Chairmen, former Vice Chairmen and former Local Government Party Chairmen in Oke Ogun has declared its allegiance to the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The forum, in a communiqué issued after a meeting at the Conference Room of Saki West Local Government, Saki, called on all well-meaning residents of Oyo State to remain steadfast in their support for the governor’s transformative vision for a more prosperous and equitable Oyo State.

It dismissed the recent defections of a few members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oke Ogun led by Senator Hosea Agboola to a yet to be disclosed political party, stating that the action reeked of sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.

According to the forum, the defections were not reflective of the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke-Ogun, noting that the individuals who defected were rescued from political obscurity by Governor Makinde and had taken the decision to defect solely for personal and selfish interests.

The forum added that an overwhelming majority of serving and former council chairmen, vice chairmen and PDP stakeholders across Oke-Ogun remain steadfastly within the PDP and are firmly aligned with Governor Makinde’s political philosophy.

Noting that Governor Makinde has delivered inclusive, people-oriented and transformational achievements across Oyo State and particularly in Oke-Ogun, the forum resolved that Oke Ogun PDP stakeholders would continue to mobilise support for Governor Makinde’s administration and the PDP at all levels and also continue to strengthen the party’s internal cohesion and structures across all local governments in the zone.

The communiqué read in part: “The Forum of Ex-Local Government Chairmen, Vice and Ex-Local Party Chairmen under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oke-Ogun Zone, Oyo State, convened a crucial meeting on Sunday, October 19, 2025, to deliberate on recent political developments within the region, particularly the purported defection of some former council officials from the PDP to unknown political destinations.

“After extensive discussions and careful evaluation of the situation, the forum unanimously resolved as follows:

“The Forum, on behalf of all genuine PDP stakeholders and loyalists in Oke-Ogun, unequivocally reaffirms its unflinching loyalty and total commitment to the leadership and visionary governance of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE.

“Governor Makinde’s inclusive leadership, people-oriented policies, and transformational achievements across Oyo State — particularly in Oke-Ogun — remain unmatched in the annals of the state’s history.

“The forum strongly condemns the recent defection of a few disgruntled former political officeholders led by former Senator Hosea Agboola (Alleluyah) to yet to be known political destinations. Their action is not reflective of the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke-Ogun, but rather a manifestation of sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.

“These individuals, who once benefitted immensely from Governor Makinde’s magnanimity, are now attempting to undermine the same administration that rescued them from political obscurity. Their decision to defect, driven by personal interest rather than ideology, underscores a lack of principle and gratitude.

“Contrary to false impressions being circulated, the Forum clarifies that the overwhelming majority of serving and former council chairmen, vice chairmen, and party stakeholders across Oke-Ogun remain steadfastly within the PDP and firmly aligned with Governor Makinde’s political philosophy.

“Only a handful of self-serving individuals have chosen to align with Senator Agboola’s retrogressive move. The forum categorically dissociates itself and the PDP family in Oke-Ogun from such acts of betrayal and inconsistency.

“The forum commends Governor Makinde for his unprecedented contributions to the growth and development of the Oke-Ogun region, which include but are not limited to: the upgrade of The Polytechnic, Saki to an HND-awarding institution, establishment of the LAUTECH Campus, Iseyin, relocation of OYSADEP headquarters to Saki, ongoing and completed major road projects: Saki–Ogbooro–Igboho Road, Iseyin–Saki Road, Iseyin–Ogbomoso Road, Iseyin–Oyo Road, and Iseyin–Ibadan Road.

“Others are the massive employment opportunities and strategic political appointments for Oke-Ogun indigenes, sustained infrastructural renewal and social investment programmes, annual relocation of the seat of government to Oke-Ogun (Saki) between December 24 and 27 for four consecutive years.

“These landmark achievements are clear testaments to the governor’s fairness, vision, and dedication to balanced regional development.”

The forum called on members of the public to disregard the ongoing falsehood and political grandstanding from the camps of those who recently left the party, stating that their desperation to seek political relevance should be ignored.

It added, “The Forum urges the public and all PDP supporters across Oyo State to disregard the antics and propaganda of the defectors, who are merely seeking political survival and relevance. Their recent gatherings in Saki and Ogbooro are nothing more than hollow exercises designed to attract attention and curry favour within their new political host.

“The PDP in Oke-Ogun remains solid, united, and focused under the guidance of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“While acknowledging that political realignments are a normal feature of democracy, the forum maintains that loyalty, consistency, and integrity remain the true hallmarks of credible leadership. Those who have chosen the path of defection will, in due course, test the strength and wisdom of their decisions when the political tide turns and party congresses are held.”

The forum equally expressed its resolution to, among other things; promote unity, discipline, and sustained grassroots engagement ahead of future political contests, concluding that its members remain loyal to Governor Makinde and the PDP.

It also pledged unwavering commitment to the ideals of transparency, good governance, and democratic integrity that define the Omituntun administration.