As the defection of Ebonyi Governor David Umahi’s defection continues to widen the relationship gap between him and some stakeholders in the State, he has raised the alarm over alleged plots by some major stakeholders to instigate crises in the State.

Umahi levelled the allegation when he spoke with newsmen shortly after a security meeting at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, on Friday.

The Governor revealed the information alleging that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim; former Governor, Sam Egwu; and their backers were planning to engage cultists and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra to perpetrate crises and killings in the State.

Another Stakeholder mentioned by the Governor as part of the alleged plan was the representative of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Chief Obinna Ogba.

Note that Egwu represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District.

Umahi, who noted that he has informed security agencies of the alleged plot, warned that he would match force with force should they wish to execute the alleged plan.

He lamented that Anyim and his followers were notorious for fighting governors who had ruled the State in the past, and cautioned them to be aware that the State does not exclusively belong to anyone or group of persons.

According to him, inasmuch as no one forces them to join the All Progressives Congress, his government would not fold its hands and watch crises brew through them in the State.

Umahi informed: “I want the press to note that I reported an allegation of some Ebonyi people that are engaging cultists, and according to them, some IPOB members to start killings and crises in Ebonyi State in the name of fighting Ebonyi State Government and the Governor. And their leader is Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. And their members are Dr. Sam Egwu, Senator Ogba, Mr. Ali Odefa and others.

“This is an alleged information I got and I needed to share this information with the security agencies, and the reason is that every Governor in this State has been fought by the same set of people.

“And very interesting to know that when this same Senator Anyim fought Sam as Governor, that people were killed.

“I am not saying this information is true or not, but when I am told that lives will be lost, I need to raise alarm, and I am praying to God that it will not be true.

“And I have asked the Security agencies to reach out to them.

“Their party will exist peacefully in the State, and no body is going to harass them.

“But it is important to put them on notice that this is what we heard.

“May be true or may not be true,but a stitch in time saves nine.”

In furtherance to the development, the Governor also directed the security agencies to intensity full implementation of the policy on the prohibition of the use of police escorts, sirens, tinted glasses and covered vehicle number plates by unauthorized persons in the State.

Umahi alleged that the same set of people employ their Police escorts and other undeserving paraphinalia to intimidate members of the public, thereby creating unnecessary panic in their localities.

He said: “Finally I have also directed the security agencies to implement the policy on the use of tinted glasses, the use of siren and Police escort in the State.

“Many people that use police escort are not entitled to them, and this same set of people use siren, pilice escort and tinted glasses, and when they get to the various localities, to show power, their security escorts will start shooting into the air.

“We do not want that, and I am asking the security agencies to dispossess them of such security people that they are using to harass innocent citizens.

“Nobody is asking them to join APC, but they cannot stop the State and send the State into crises.

“We will not allow that, and they should be told that.

“We will confront them openly if they try to start killings people in Ebonyi State.

“The Governor is appealing to them to be peaceful and know that the State belongs to all of us.

“Nobody is the owner of the State.

“So let them not stay in Abuja or anywhere and behave as if they are the owners of the State.

“If they try to fight the State, this will be their last fight.

“They will fight this one, and they will not fight again.

“The press, that is all we have for you.”

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the State, some local government chairmen, among others.