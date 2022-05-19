Defection: Kwara Assembly declares another member’s seat vacant

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Wednesday declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Edu Constituency, Ndanusa Guyegi, vancant following his defection to the Social Democratic Party.

The seat was declared vacant following a debate after his letter of defection was read at plenary on Wednesday.

The letter, titled: “Notice of Defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Social Democratic Party SDP,” was read by the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi.

Deputy Speaker, Raphael Adetiba, and House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin, in their separate contributions observed that Guyegi ceased to be a member of the House as a result of his defection from the party that sponsored his election in line with section One Zero Nine subsection G of the Constitution.

In his letter of defection, addressed to the Speaker, Guyegi said his decision to resign his membership of the APC is premised on the prolonged division and factionalisation that paralysed the party since the inception of this administration from the State to National Level.

Guyegi recalled that there is an impending case on the leadership of the party in the state, which culminated into running of the party with two Secretariats and Chairmen until recently when a faction of the APC opted for the SDP.

He noted that the prolonged division has affected the party, saying his political ambition is no longer assured and guaranteed.

Guyegi, however, appreciated APC for the opportunity given to him to contest for a seat in the House of Assembly in the 2019 General Election, saying his defection takes immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defection was the second to occur in the House in the last one month.

Earlier, second-term lawmaker in the House, Saheed Popoola, representing Ojomu-Balogun Constituency, also defected to the SDP and his seat was declared vacant by the House.

The House is now left with 21 APC member as the only PDP member in the House, Jimoh Raherm-Agboola, representing llorin South Constituency, is still on suspension.