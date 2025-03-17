Defection: Jandor came to spy, ruin Lagos PDP – Chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State says it will not miss the party’s 2023 governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran better known as Jandor, who defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The Lagos State PDP Vice Chairman (Central), Hakeem Olalemi, made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while reacting to Adediran’s return to APC on Monday.

Olalemi, who noted that the exit of Adediran from PDP was not a shock, said that the former party candidate came to spy and ruin the party in the state.

“He (Adediran) is a human being and the Nigerian Constitution allows freedom of associations. He is free to resign from any group or party and join any group he wants.

“We will miss his shenanigans, comedy and cunningness. So, we will not miss anything good about him in the party because he has done a huge havoc to our party in Lagos State.

“He has come to our party to spy and he ruined the party.

“We are assuring the public that we are going to pick up the party from where it is now and take it to its Eldorado come 2027 by the special grace of God,” Olalemi said.

Wishing Adediran good luck in his new party, the PDP chairman described the exit of the former candidate as good riddance in Lagos PDP.

The vice chairman, however blamed the party’s national leaders and some state leaders for offering Adediran PDP’s ticket on the platter of gold during the 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that Adediran, who resigned from the PDP on March 3, citing lack of discipline in the party and betrayal by its leaders, announced his return to APC on Monday.

It would be recalled that Adediran, a leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement and former APC governorship aspirant, also defected from APC to PDP in 2021.

In 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos governorship election, defeating all contestants, including Adediran.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his close challenger, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 312,329 votes.

Adediran, the PDP’s flagbearer, came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

