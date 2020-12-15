All politically elected and appointed government functionaries from the 13 Local government areas of Ebonyi State have demonstrated their solidarity and support for Governor Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress.

The appointees, comprising all the 13 Council Chairman, 64 Development Centre Coordinators, 342 Liaison officers, 171 Ward Councillors and 512 Management Committee members, among others, stormed the new Governor’s Lodge at the Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Monday, bearing the APC symbolic brooms and banners affirming their loyalty to the Governor.

Addressing the delegation, Umahi assured them that the little challenges over his defection would definitely be surmounted.

He recalled that in 2014 when he embarked on the tough political journey to becoming the Governor, he was faced with more stiff opposition, which he eventually conquered in spite of not having large forces as he now has.

Umahi reiterated that his defection was a sacrificial move to bringing the South East to central politics in the country, and urged his followers never to be afraid as his decision was inspired of God.

He described those who were not with him as remnants of the house of Saul, who he maintained have no stake in grassroots politics of the State.

The Governor reminded his detractors that Ebonyi State under his administration was powerful even under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and would obviously wield more influence now under the central ruling party, APC.

He urged the group to remain undaunted in their resolve to join him to the APC and cautioned them against engaging the opposition in verbal and other forms of attacks, describing their visit as quite assuring.

Umahi said: “This is quite assuring.

“But let me tell you something: In 2014 when we began this journey, we had the worst challenge of our lives, and we were very, very few, and yet we were not afraid.

“What it means is that when God says yes to a matter, nobody can say no.

“You know the remnants of the house of Saul that think they are distracting us, may be they are talking to one or two of our officials, and they think they can penetrate our government.

“But let them know that in 2014, we were not up to 5 per cent of this number we have now.

“So, if 5 per cent could do it, how much more this number we now have?

“Whether South East likes it or not, I have sacrificed myself to forcefully bring myself to the politics of the centre.

“So what should you be afraid of…?

“Stay where you are for there is a hand of God in this.”

Those who spoke for the group, including the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area and the State ALGON Chairman, Nkechinyere Iyioku-Ezeani; Chairman of Afikpo South Local government Area, Eni Uduma Chima; his Ezza South and Ohaukwu counterparts, Ken Eze and Omekannaya Odah respectively, strengthened their resolve to follow the Governor to the end.

Iyioku-Ezeani and Chima emphasised that Governor Umahi’s achievements had marked him out as a visionary leader deserving solidarity from all and sundry.

They assured that they would completely dissolve opposition in the State from the grassroots where they maintained they were fully in control.