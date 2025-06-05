Defection: Governor faces pushback as he seeks support to join APC

In a dramatic turn of events, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State announced his intention to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but was met with resounding opposition from the crowd during a town hall meeting in Ikot Abasi.

Speaking at the Town Square Meeting with the Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency on Wednesday, the governor said he had conducted extensive consultations and was convinced that “it is time to move” in order to align the state with the ruling party at the federal level.

“We’re progressively moving forward, linking Akwa Ibom to the center. And I know you’re going with us. Are you going with us, so we can connect to the center?” Eno asked.

However, in response to the governor’s call, a thunderous “No!” erupted from the audience, overshadowing the handful of “Yes” voices, creating a tense atmosphere in the crowded venue at the Ikot Abasi Local Government Grounds.

Also Read

Despite the pushback, Governor Eno continued to make the case for defection ahead of the 2027 general election, citing the need for Akwa Ibom to “belong and be counted” in national politics, and to support President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In his words: “We thank you for your support. I’ve gone round to consult… And so we have done enough consultation. The time has come that we will move. And we will go to where God is leading us.

“Do not be afraid. Believe in us. Believe in President Bola Tinubu because the future is bright. We are already a minority state in Nigeria. If we come again and start breaking ourselves into pieces, we become minority of the minorities and cannot get anything.”

The governor emphasized the importance of unity across party lines and declared that Tinubu, Akpabio, and himself must return to office in 2027.

Post Views: 13