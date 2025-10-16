Defection: Dickson faults Diri’s decision to dump PDP

A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has faulted the decision of his successor to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The representative of Bayelsa West Senatorial District said this in a statement after Diri and the entire state’s lawmakers moved to APC.

The movement, which was announced by the governor in the Executive Council Chamber of the Bayelsa State Government House on Wednesday, had the entire leadership and membership of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in attendance.

In post on his Facebook page, Dickson described Diri’s defection as “unfortunate”, saying there was no justification for a sitting governor, especially one serving a second term, to abandon the party that brought him to power.

He said: “It is unfortunate that my hand-picked successor, whose consideration was influenced mainly by the need to protect the values and ideals of the state and of the Ijaw Nation, sees things differently.

“The PDP has a special place in the history of Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation, and the Niger Delta, and all so-called minorities and majority groups in Nigeria, as well as all faiths, because it is an inclusive platform.”

The former governor recalled that under the PDP, the Ijaw Nation attained significant political milestones, including the emergence of a Vice President, Acting President, and a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dickson said: “The PDP gave my people an opportunity to be a Vice President, an Acting President, and a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And I branded it, since 2015, as Governor, the party of the Ijaw Nation, the same way I branded Bayelsa the Jerusalem of the Ijaw Nation.”

He said he and other political leaders from Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta have a moral obligation to remain loyal to the PDP, regardless of current challenges within the party.

“I believe that I, and other leaders and all products of the PDP, of Bayelsa and the Ijaw Nation, have a duty to show loyalty and steadfastness to the PDP to the very end,” he added.

While acknowledging that the PDP is going through internal challenges, Dickson blamed the crisis on the actions of some governors and members of the National Working Committee, who, according to him, have failed to provide proper leadership.

He said: “I’m aware of the challenges in the party caused by the governors, the lack of leadership and focus of the governors and the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) who decided to tear the party to pieces on irrelevant issues, even up till now.

“But I believe that captains who are truly deserving of their ranks are the last to bail out.

“Any captain or pilot deserving of his rank and place must do everything to salvage a troubled ship or craft and must be the last to bail out.

“I believe that time has not come.”

The senator recalled his efforts in helping to rebuild the PDP after its loss in the 2015 general election, noting that he had devoted significant time and resources to repositioning the party.

Dickson added: “This was why, when the PDP lost in 2015, I devoted a lot of time as Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee, working with others to galvanize and reposition the party and all governors and leaders.

“We stood our ground to reorganize and save the party and position it for the 2019 election, which we believe we won.”

He accused Diri of “donating” Bayelsa State to the APC, stressing that he remains committed to the PDP despite pressures.

He said: “Our state, which has been in the PDP since 1999 till date, is now midway being donated to the APC free of charge.

“I’ve told all those who have been bombarding me with questions that I am not moving.

“I am still in the PDP.

“My life and values about constancy, consistency, principles, honour, and loyalty to people and causes have not changed.”

Dickson noted that Governor Diri had consulted him before defecting, but said he made his stance clear on the matter.

He said: “To be fair to the Governor, he consulted me, and we have discussed several times, and on each occasion, I told him my position, based on my principles and values, which he knows.

“These are the same values that I had in mind when I supported him above other equally worthy contestants, because of our collective involvement in the Ijaw movement and the Niger Delta struggle.

“His area, the smallest local government, had not produced a governor before, and he has been a part of my team since 2012.

“It is unfortunate that he has taken this step, which he is at liberty to take.

“As I said, these days, you don’t know what is pursuing most of these governors and leaders defecting to the APC, or what they are pursuing.

“I wish him the best of luck.”

Dickson urged Bayelsa State people to remain calm and peaceful amid the political developments ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said: “I use this opportunity to call on all in Bayelsa to be calm and go about the politicking that will unfold from now till the 2027 elections peacefully.

“Even in the face of a crippling recession and an unprecedented federally backed opposition subversion, I did a lot to build peace and stability, and to take the state away from criminality and violence.

“And this Governor, to his credit, is also building on that foundation.”

The senator warned against exploiting the political situation to undermine peace in Bayelsa State, stressing his continued commitment to stability and non-interference in state affairs.

He said: “I enjoin all not to hide under the politicking that this will generate to undermine the peace that we have secured in Bayelsa for over 15 years.

“It is on account of my commitment to peace that, since leaving government, I have not made any comment, nor have I behaved as a godfather, putting pressure or even making demands or interfering, and that has brought us thus far, showing maturity and tolerance to this level.

“I assure everyone in Bayelsa that I will continue to do that, even in this situation moving forward.”

Dickson also commended the steadfastness of PDP officials and supporters who have remained loyal to the party in trying times.

He said: “I commend the loyalty and steadfastness of all officials and leaders in the state who have decided to keep faith with the PDP in this trying time.

“I also commend the abiding loyalty of the people who, we know, constitute the organic membership and strength that the PDP has always enjoyed.”

He concluded by assuring that he will work with other leaders to reposition the PDP as a formidable opposition force.

“I will consult with other leaders of the party to begin the process of repositioning the PDP as the opposition that we have suddenly become,” Dickson stated.