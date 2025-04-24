Defection: Atiku is a loser again – Bayo Onanuga

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a “loser again” following the rapid disintegration of his proposed coalition and the defection of key allies to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This was sequel to the defection of prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa, who served as Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, was among a wave of high-profile PDP figures who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking intense political reactions.

Reacting to the defections in a statement via his official account on X, Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, stated: Atiku’s political future looks bleak. The coalition that he, El-Rufai, Babachir, and new member Baba-Ahmed are cobbling together has disintegrated. Potential allies, including former running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and defunct CPC members, are giving his leprous group a wide berth. Atiku is a loser again.”

Onanuga’s comments came on the heels of a similar post by fellow presidential aide Tunde Rahman, who noted that the PDP’s internal crisis had deepened with the defection of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

Rahman described the development as “the biggest shocker ever” for Atiku, whose 2023 presidential bid fell short.

He argued that with PDP governors now aligning with President Bola Tinubu, the coalition was “dead on arrival.”

He said, “Indeed, the counting of PDP Governors crossing over to APC has begun.

“Isn’t Atiku coalition dead on arrival? As my people will say, the glimpses of a Saturday that will be good will manifest from Friday.”

The recent high-profile defections are being interpreted by political observers as a major setback for Atiku’s efforts to build a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The mass defection is also being viewed as a boost to the APC’s influence in the South-South region and a possible sign of shifting political alliances ahead of future contests.

