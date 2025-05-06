Defection: APC welcomes six reps, 22 Delta lawmakers

In a significant development, the All Progressives Congress in Delta State has received six members of the House of Representatives and 22 members of the Delta State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The federal lawmakers who joined the APC on Tuesday include Nicholas Mutu, Thomas Ereyitomi, Julius Pondi, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Nnamdi Ezechi, and Victor Nwokolo.

Reacting in a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, the party described the development as not just a numerical boost in both the National and State Assemblies, but also a strong endorsement of its progressive ideology and a renewed call to responsible governance.

“This unprecedented political realignment marks a defining moment in Delta State’s democratic evolution and positions our dear state for a new era of strategic development, unity, and inclusive governance,” the statement read.

According to the APC, the mass defection—comprising key ranking legislators and influential voices in both chambers—demonstrates growing confidence in the party’s vision for grassroots empowerment and practical, people-centered governance.

“The defections reflect the collective yearning of Deltans for a decisive break from politics as usual and a shift toward pragmatic governance that prioritizes the needs of the people,” the statement added.

The party praised the courage and patriotism of the defecting lawmakers, including the Speaker and the 21 other members of the State House of Assembly, describing their move as one aligned with “renewed hope and transformative governance.”

It further expressed confidence that the defections would strengthen legislative support for the M.O.R.E. Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who has shown commitment to infrastructural renewal, youth engagement, economic diversification, and institutional reforms.

“With a legislature now more aligned with the governor’s developmental vision, His Excellency is better positioned to deliver sustainable growth and prosperity for Delta State,” the statement noted.

Delta APC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a modern, inclusive, and progressive state, urging the new members to bring their experience and legislative expertise to bear in service of the people.

“We welcome this historic realignment and reiterate our openness to all Deltans who share in the vision of a better future. Together, we shall restore integrity, accountability, and impactful governance in every corner of our beloved state,” the party concluded.

