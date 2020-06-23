The All Progressives Congress has urged the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to resign honourably having defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was contained in a statement by Alex Kalejaiye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajayi officially decamped to PDP on Sunday.

Kalejaiye said: “We wish Ajayi had not taken this decision, after series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the state, to forestall this migration.

“The State Working Committee of APC is taken aback by a reported statement credited to Ajayi that he would remain the deputy governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit.

“This statement is vexatious.

“It is imperative to remind him that he ran on an APC ticket given to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and both were sponsored by the party.

“Now that he chooses to defect, the party advises Agboola to tow the path of wisdom, and resign honourably as the deputy governor of Ondo State.

“Ondo State APC wishes him and his followers a safe trip to the PDP.”

Kalejaiye noted that the APC was willing to reabsorb the Deputy Governor and his supporters whenever they opted to retrace their steps to the party.

The Publicity Secretary said the APC received his defection with mixed feelings.

According to him, APC in the state views the development as worrisome and unfortunate that the journey commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry soon.