Defeating Algeria imperative for national pride – NFF

Dr Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation, on Friday said victory by the Super Eagles over Algeria in their last World Cup match was imperative to uphold national pride.

Sanusi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that all necessary preparations were being made for the nation’s male national football team to maintain their lead in Group B of the world cup qualifiers.

He said that the Super Eagles had all that was required to beat Algeria considering the level of support given to them by the NFF.

The NFF scribe called on Nigerians to continue to support the team, promising that they would not disappoint the country.

He said: “The match against Algeria is about national pride and we are doing everything possible to win the match.”

NAN reports that the NFF had last week released a 24-man list of players for the matches against Algeria and Argentina.

The Super Eagles, which has qualified for the global event, will play Algeria on November 11 in their last World Cup qualifiers and a friendly against Argentina on November 14, ahead of Russia 2018.