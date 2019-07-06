The Deputy National Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigerian, Umar Said, said on Saturday that the Super Eagles still needed to address some lapses to clinch the trophy in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Reacting to the defeat of Cameroun by the Eagles, he warned that the victory should not deceive the Nigerian players into thinking that the most difficult task of the tournament had been accomplished.

Umar said: “I am happy as a Nigerian that Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-2, but I have a lot of concern about their performances.

“My major concern is that we have a lot of homework to do, especially our defence line, because the goals scored by the Camerounians was as a result of defensive blunders.”

He faulted the Centre Referee for not cautioning some of the players that were ungentlemanly on the field of play.

He noted that refusing to use the big stick on such defaulters did not help matters as the encounter was not as clean as expected.

The deputy national chairman also advised both players and the technical crew to tighten-up the midfield during their next match.