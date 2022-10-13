Defamation: How police prosecutor Okpor forced me to give statement by threats, Delta journalist tells court

The trial of two Delta State-based journalists, Prince Amour Udemude and Joe Ogbodu, the managing editor of BIGPEN online newspapers and an investigative journalist, took a new turn on Wednesday when Udemude revealed to the court that he had been coerced by a police prosecutor, Theresa Okpor, into writing a statement that she had dictated.

Following a complaint of alleged defamation by one Sam Ogrih, the two journalists were arrested by the Delta State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in October 2019.

They were later charged with misdemeanour defamatory behaviour at the Magistrate Court 4, located in Asaba, the state capital.

The journalists had in October 2019 reported a bloody crisis by some youths who go by the codename “freedom fighters” at Uzere community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, over N20 million in largesse from the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The allegations that the youth were sponsored by a one-time Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, and one Sam Ogrih, have since been refuted.

Prince Amour Udemude testified in court on Wednesday during the continuation of the case marked No. CMA/425c/2019 between the police commissioner and Joe Ogboduand Prince Amour Udemude that the prosecutor and team leader, Theresa Okpor, forced him to write a statement she was dictating on the fateful day of his arrest at the police headquarters.

“Theresa Okpor, the police officer who was taking my statement, bullied, threatened, and intimidated me.

“She forced me to write what she was ordering me to, in spite of my refusal, and threatened to lock me in a cell where I would suffer if I didn’t.”

“At one point, she was forcing me to say the story was false and that I was being paid to tarnish the images of Ogomudia and Ogrih. Because of her resistance, I spent several hours writing my statement.

“At a time when I said I was done, she took a look at the statement and insisted that I was not done, that I must continue and write all that she was telling me to write. She continues to bully, threaten, and intimidate me all through my statement.”

According to Udemude, who was led in defence by his attorney, Chuks Ebu, his account was based on what locals from the fleeing Uzere community had told him about the bloody crisis there.

“The story was based on what the fleeing Uzere community indigenes told us. They alleged that the freedom fighters unleashing the mayhem in the community were been sponsored by the

former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, and one Sam Ogrih. I don’t know Ogrih and Ogomudia. I have never met them before in all of my life.

“I sorted for their contacts, and they were contacted for their own side of the story. They both refuted the claims that they were funding the armed youths in the community, and they even thanked me for thinking it appropriate to get in touch with them for a fair report.

“After a few days, the next thing I saw was a petition of defamation from Ogrih.”

After the defence, the presiding magistrate, B.N. Anumadu, called on the plaintiff’s attorney, M.A. Omakor, to cross-examine the defendant, Udemude.

However, he said that time may not allow him to do so, so the presiding magistrate adjourned the case until November 23, 2022, for the cross-examination.

Our source confirmed that the police prosecutor had previously given up on the case before plaintiff’s lawyer M.A. Omakor got a fait from the state ministry of justice to take over the case’s prosecution.

At the moment, the police prosecutor, Theresa Okpor, who had dropped the case, is now called to testify in court.