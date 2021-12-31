Deeper Life pastor becomes traditional ruler-elect in Benue + Photo

The Idoma Area Traditional Council has elected a 52-year-old Pastor with Deeper Life Christian Ministries, John Elaigwu, as the new Och’Idoma and Chairman of the Council.

This was revealed on Thursday in Makurdi when the new Och’Idoma was presented to the Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and supervising Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ekpe Ogbu, did the presentation.

Ogbu was leader of the election committee that supervised the process that threw up Elaigwu following the hunting expedition embarked upon by the last Och’Idoma, Elias Ikoyo Obekpa, last October.

Ogbu said the election process that produced Elaigwu was “righteously transparent.”

He explained that the contest for the position was held between two blocks/Local Government Areas, which were Apa and Agatu.

He said: “We had five initial contestants from the block, out of which one of the aspirants stepped down, while another did not secured nomination.

“Three aspirants ran the race and at the end of the day, Pastor John Elaigwu polled 19 votes from available 28 to beat two other aspirants.”

Elaiguw commended Ortom for allowing a transparent process in the election of the new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation.

He said: “You are truly like Prophet Samuel in the Bible who God used to crown king David.

“It is the Lord’s doing.”

Ortom commended the election committee for conducting a rancour free election, which led to the emergence of the new monarch.

The Governor stated that he would ensure the conclusion of the inauguration of the new paramount ruler and inauguration of the Benue State Council of Chiefs by first quarter of next year.