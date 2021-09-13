Deeper Life member: Wearing NYSC trouser ‘Satan’s deception’

A Deeper Life Christian Church member, Awoh Liberty, has been criticised online after he posted a photo of a female Corps member wearing a skirt instead of the trousers stipulated and issued by the Nigerian Youth Service Corps.

The member of the Deeper Life Church posted the photograph on various Christian Facebook groups on Sunday.

The post reads: “No to Lucifer’s Perception.

“No to Satan’s Deception.

“We the female say no no no to trouser.”

The post generated varying reactions on the groups, with few in support, while many argued that it was not possible to engage in physical activities in orientation camps while wearing skirts.

Here are some reactions: Emmanuel Emeng described the post as “Phariseeic in behaviour with a tint of fanatism”. He said:”This uniform is an occupational clothing na, all things are lawful but not all are expedient na. Wear the trouser, you never commit sin. Dont be like the unbelievers who are not enlightened.”

Toochukwu Ben Anefo, wrote: “Dear poster I put it to you that you are using the time you would have used to preach salvation, the love of Christ, righteousness to advertise frivolities. Wearing trousers or skirt is not the way to eternity with God. Only Jesus. Preach him alone and allow the Holy spirit to do his work. Shalom.”

Blossom Abimbola said: “They will not wear trousers but there is room backbiting, anger till next two years, me am not judging anybody don’t come after me no be wrapper go take me to God. God keep us all.”

Prisca Chidi Ekpe: “Hope you will wear the skirt to climb all those mountains and ropes. Story for the birds. Keep ten commandments, we can’t keep. Only looking for what is not look for us. Thank God who searches the heart of men over our actions.”