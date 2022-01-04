Deeper Life: Female worshipper attacks preacher over revelation

A female member of the Deeper Life Bible Church has questioned another female member of the church and controversial preacher, Sister Kate, over her recent revelation.

She had repeatedly said she witnessed rapture over 40 times, sharing things that can hinder people from making heaven.

Some of them include tying wrappers while baring the upper part of the body, wearing lipstick, weave on, trouser, flowery clothes, shoes with shiny objects, jewelries and clothes which expose some parts of the body.

A member of the church who has now countered the claim, accused Sister Kate of not backing up her revelation with the scripture.

She described Sister Kate as annoying, while also asking if the Jesus she claimed she saw is the one seen in posters in Africa.

The Deeper Life member went on to ask the female preacher to shut up.