Deeper Life Church excommunicates 60 years old member for attempting to rape 12-year-old girl

Deeper Life Bible Church, Anambra State branch, has excommunicated a 60-year-old member identified as Boniface Onyekwere parading himself as a pastor of the church following an alleged attempt to rape a 12-year-old girl.

This was made known in a disclaimer signed by the State Overseer, Pastor Jude Chukwuocha and dated April 26, 2022,

In the disclaimer, Pastor Jude noted that Onyekwere was neither a pastor nor worker in any Deeper Life Church branches in Anambra State.

Onyekwere was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command on charges of attempted rape of a minor who was entrusted in his care earlier this month.

The 12-year-old girl had reportedly jumped from a storey building to escape being allegedly defiled by Onyekwere in Awka on April 7, 2022.

The church stated that Onyekwere was being disciplined by the leadership of the Deeper Life church in Awka in 2021 when he was allegedly implicated in the case of abuse and an attempt to marry a 16-year-old girl.

The statement reads, “This is to bring it to the notice of the general public that one Mr. Boniface Onyekwere-a 60-year-old man parading himself as a ‘Deeper Life Pastor’ is neither a pastor nor a church worker at any level in Deeper Life Bible Church, Awka, Anambra State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he just attended Deeper Life Bible Church as a member. This fellow was placed on discipline by the leadership of Deeper Life Bible Church in Awka in August 2021, when he was implicated in the case of abuse and attempt to marry an under-aged (16 years old) girl.

“In the light of this recent involvement in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, the general public should note the following: That Deeper Life Bible Church still emphasises the importance of holiness of life by all who profess faith in Christ Jesus.

“That Deeper Life Bible Church strongly and strictly calls all members of the church to live as shining lights in the world wherever they are found, therefore, must not be involved in any sinful actions, immorality in any form inclusive.

“Therefore, the fellow who goes by the name Boniface Onyekwere identified in the allegation of rape of a 12-year-old girl is hereby excommunicated from any branch of Deeper Life Bible Church.”