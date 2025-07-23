Deconstructing President Tinubu’s state funeral for Buhari, by Owaikhena Osikhekha

On July 13th, former President Muhammadu Buhari died in a London hospital where he was receiving treatment. A lot of Nigerians were not aware that Buhari who handed over peacefully on May 29th, 2023 to the incumbent President Bola Tinubu was battling for his life in London.

There were scanty reports about his ill health in the media until a story of the visit of Vice President Kashim Shettima on the orders of President Tinubu was published. Buhari’s former media aide, Malam Garba Shehu also gave a hint of his former boss’ sickness when at the public launch of his book called on Nigerians to pray for his recovery. But on Sunday, July 13th, 2025, Buhari’s passing was officially announced by his successor, President Bola Tinubu who immediately dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima and his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamilla to London to bring his body back home for burial.

He also announced a seven – day mourning period for the former President and directed that the nation’s national flag should be flown at half mast.

Not done, President Tinubu set up an inter-ministerial committee to manage the planning and organisation of a state burial for former President Buhari.

The membership included:

Wale Edun,, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Defence

Idris Mohammed, the Minister of Information and National Orientation

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare

Hannatu Musawar, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy

Other members were

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser,

Hadiza Bala Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination

Kabiru Masari, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and other Matters

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police ,

Adeola Ajayi, the Director-General, Department of State Services and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, while the Secretary the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume acted as Secretary to the Committee.

That same Monday, the Federal Government announced Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 as a public holiday in honour of former President Buhari who was to be buried that same day in his hometown Daura, Katsina State.

President Tinubu and other top government officials, including all the service chiefs were at the Katsina Airport to receive the body of his predecessor accompanied from London by Shettima, Gbajabiamilla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar. The body was then driven to Daura in a motorcade for burial with full military honours. Buhari’s body was covered with the national flag as it was lowered to mother earth. The flag was later given to his family for keeps.

On Thursday, July 17th, 2025, President Tinubu presided over a special Federal Executive Council meeting in honour of his predecessor who once occupied the Villa for eight years. He announced the renaming of the University of Maiduguri after Buhari after paying glowing tribute to him. He described Buhari as a patriot, a soldier and a statesman whose life was defined by duty, honour and a deep commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Son of the late former President, Yusuf Buhari in his response at the FEC meeting commended President Tinubu and other political leaders for their support towards the funeral of his late father. Yusuf said the support received by the late former president from when he was sick to his last moment shows he was more than a politician.

It was surprising to many Nigerians that some politicians, especially elements of the opposition African Democratic Congress ( ADC) accused President Tinubu of playing politics with the burial of his predecessor.

Let the accusers tell Nigerians whether Buhari who served Nigeria at different capacities didn’t deserve a state burial. He was the military administrator of old Borno State, Minister of Petroleum, Military Head of State between December 31, 1993 and August 27, 1995 and an elected president between May 29 , 2015 and May 29, 2023.

President Tinubu should be commended for the way and manner he handled the state burial of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He should be praised for the statesmanship he exhibited in the dignified and nationalistic mourning protocols and burial ceremonies of Buhari (Mai Gaskiya, truth teller) who was highly revered by the talakawas,( the commoners) in the north .

In the words of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, ” President Tinubu performed his duties as Head of State in the most exemplary manner that reassures Nigerians that duty, honour and respect could still be applied in the country’s public life” …

Owaikhena Osikhekha is a Lagos- based Public Affairs Analyst.

