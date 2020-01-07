The National Association of Nigerian Students has called for declaration of state of emergency on education in Lagos State.

Kowe Odunayo, the South West Coordinator of NANS, made the call in a release issued on Tuesday in Ibadan following a stampede at the Lagos State University on Monday.

The association urged the Lagos State Government to “primarily build the needed infrastructure to aid a conducive learning environment”.

It decried the large number of students admitted into the Lagos State University recently, alleging that the institution’s authorities did not work on providing the facilities that would accommodate them.

“NANS Southwest leadership, hereby, call on Governor Sanwo-Olu to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of Nigerian students in LASU look away from constructing the hostel that he intends building on the campus.

“Rather, he should build lecture halls and lecture theatres that will make learning easier for LASUites thereby reducing the stress and threats our students are subjected to daily, all in the name of learning.

“Finally, the leadership of NANS South West calls on Governor Sanwo-Olu to declare a state of emergency on the education sector of Lagos State, ” it said.