Declare state of emergency on agriculture, Anglican Bishop’s wife urges government

The wife of the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Dr. Lydia Olukemi Odedeji, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the agricultural sector of the nation’s economy.

The call was contained in her welcome address to the Women of the Diocese at this year’s Women Conference of the Diocese of Lagos West.

It was held at the Caroline Adefiola Women Center in Ipaja, Lagos State to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Diocesan Women’s Organisation.

Dr. Odedeji lent her voice to the voices of many well meaning Nigerians and organisations following the daily skyrocketing prices of food items in the country.

She advised that since state governors have failed to find lasting solutions to this major predicament, then the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency proffer a people-centred short term solution that will stop hunger in the land.

In her words: “The alarming rate at which costs of food items are daily sky-rocketing calls for urgent intervention by the Federal Government.

“We, for this reason, lend our voice to the voices of many people and organizations that have called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy, notwithstanding the recent directives and deadline issued by the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the state governors on food security. We believe that a people-centered short-term solution that will mitigate the widespread hunger in the land is highly essential and should be accorded a premium priority.

“We still have to appreciate the small wins of the government’s policies and efforts at stemming the worrisome inflationary trend; While acknowledging these little gains, we consider it pertinent to encourage those who bear responsibilities for our Nation’s financial and monetary policies and regulations not to rest on their oars.”

Speaking further on the state of the nation, the wife of the Bishop appealed to political office holders to be focused and create more time for the business of governance and attend to the myriad of the challenges facing the country.

Appraising the theme of the three days conference: “Godliness with Contentment is a Great Gain,” Odedeji said godliness with contentment is a manifestation of spiritual maturity, adding that ability for someone to grow spiritually and mature in faith depends greatly on his/her closeness and cordially relationship with God through His word.

Earlier in the programme, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, Rt. Rev. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji, rejoiced with the women on their silver jubilee celebration.

He admonished them to be more devoted and committed to the teachings of the word of God.

Highlights of the three-day event included group discussions on contemporary issues, Bible study, health talk, a variety night of testimonies and presentation of trophies and prizes to winners of the women’s Bible quiz.

