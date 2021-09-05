Declare state of emergency in health sector, association urges FG

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s health sector due to a number of issues.

Dr Victor Makanjuola, the MDCAN’s newly elected National President, made the call at a news conference organised by the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) of the association on Sunday in Ibadan.

Makanjuola said that members of the association, at the 12th Biennial Delegates Meeting (BDM), were alarmed by exodus of medical doctors, spate of insecurity, poor welfare of members and lack of modern facilities, among other issues.

He said that all these called for a state of emergency in the health sector so as to tackle the numerous problems bedeviling it.

Makanjuola said: “The need to declare an emergency is glaring to all. We have a health sector where doctors have been on strike for the past one month and other health workers are threatening to go on strike.

“A health sector that lacks the patronage of our top politicians and civil servants. One that ranks 100 and above in terms of infant and maternal mortality and all other basic indices.

“When you have all these going on, it is imperative that government should take healthcare seriously and directs attention toward the sector.

“It is the duty of the government to change the course, otherwise we will have a total collapse.

“The situation is clear and it is almost an emergency; we need the government’s participation in the management of this emergency.”

The association also decried the use of PhD as a requirement for career progression for its members.

“Recent observation was that institutions subtly still use this to the disadvantage of clinical lecturers in the universities in various appointments.

“And, if any other institutions attempt to do this, there would be consequences,” Makanjuola said.

MDCAN, had through the delegates meeting, called on the Federal Government to decentralise the management of federal tertiary hospitals so as to remove the need for heads of such institutions to visit Abuja, almost on a weekly basis.

Other demands included that government at all levels should ensure universal healthcare coverage and better health outcomes for the populace.

“The government and all relevant security agencies should, as a matter of urgency, device innovative ways to tackle the kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery and other forms of criminality.

“The spate of insecurity is driving brain drain in the country and the economy has not really done well as the value of naira has depreciated.

“Nigeria has what it takes to stop brain drain through better welfare for workers, creating an environment that promotes job satisfaction, good facilities and equipment,” the association said in a communique.