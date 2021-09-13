Declare Miyetti Allah terrorist organisation, Yoruba nation agitators, others tell UN

Yoruba Nation agitators and other self-determination activists have asked United Nations to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organisation.

They made this known in a statement by the Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, Prof. Banji Akintoye,.

The statement was issued ahead of the group’s million-man freedom march sheduled to hold at the United Nations Headquaters in New York, United States of America from 14th to 24th September, 2021.

Part of the statement read, “We want an end to the ethno-religious killings in Nigeria. We want the Government of Nigeria to stop funding terrorism against us. What is happening today in Nigeria is a state-sponsored terrorism.

“The herdsmen you see in the South and Middle-Belt today are different from the nomadic herdsmen we grew up to know. The current ones are imported members of ISIS, AL-QUAEDA, ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists being masqueraded as bandits.

“By the grace of God, we shall be demanding from the world leaders to declare Miyyeti Allah as a terrorist group. It is dangerous to safety and peace of the South and Middle-Belt people to call Miyyeti Allah a trade union, it is a terrorist group being supported by the current Fulanised Government of Nigeria with a mission to overrun the indigenous people.

“We the indigenous people now say enough is enough. Therefore, as the World Leaders are meeting for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, we want to use the opportunity to demand for a United Nations Supervised Referendums in our regions so that the indigenous people can decide on what they want for their nationhood.

“First, the fraudulent 1999 Constitution must go down. And this should happen before the 2023 General Elections”, he said.

NINAS is the umbrella body for self-determination Groups in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba Land, Lower Niger Congress representing the South South and South East and Middle-Belt Renaissance Movement representing the Middle Belt Region.