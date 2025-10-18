Declaration of FGM Abandonment: Ebonyi communities pronounce stiff sanctions 

Oswald Agwu

The 17 autonomous communities that make up Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have publicly declared their abandonment of all forms of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The declaration, which marked a significant turning point in the history of the LGA, is the climax of about two months intensive, multi-strategy campaign in the area.

The campaign was powered by the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It also involved over 17 Community-Based Civil Society Organisations in the State.

The CBOs were earlier trained by the Ministry and engaged as partners in the execution of the project.

Strategies adopted in executing the project ranged from advocacy, intergenerational dialogue, and consensus building to the public declaration, involving all major stakeholders in the local government area.

The individual community declaration events kicked off on August 10, 2025 and are expected to be concluded on October 18, 2025 (today).

The events so far witnessed individual community leaderships pronouncing various drastic measures and community-backed sanctions against anyone found engaging in FGM practice in spite of the public declaration.

Making his pronouncement, the traditional ruler of Mgbo Agbaja autonomous community, Eze Anthony Ogbalikpa, stressed that apart from delivering offenders and abater to government authorities, the community will seize the person’s farm land as additional punishment.

Ogbalikpa declared: “We have made a law that any person caught in that act, the community will seize that person’s portion of land where he farms.

“Even if he is living with his brothers in the same land, it will be divided and that person’s portion will belong to the community, and he will no longer go there again.

“That is the law made by the community, and it has been signed by myself, my cabinet members, and endorsed by other members of our community across the 28 villages.”

At Ezza Inymagu community, the traditional ruler, Eze Linus Nwizi, said they have made a community by-law prescribing a fine of N250,000 for both offenders and their

In many other communities visited during the public declarations, including Ndiechi Agbaja, Nchoko and Ndiechi Igbeagu, their traditional rulers: Eze Stephen Ibina, Jonas Nwoba, and Simeon Nweze respectively, strengthened their resolve to ensure that offenders were dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law and other statutes of the state.

Addressing his community people, Eze Ibina of Ndiechi Agbaja warned: “All of us have heard all that have been said about the very harmful effects of FGM.

“You have also been part of today’s event where we have agreed to completely outlaw the practice in our community.

“If you are caught doing it or as an accomplice to the act, we will hand you over to be punished according to the law, which has been given to us.

“Let me warn that no community leader will protect anyone who indulges in this act, not even me as the King of this community.”

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwamkpuma, the Head of Department, Women Affairs in the Ministry, Nwakaego Igboke, enumerated some of the harmful effects of FGM to include excessive bleeding, prolonged labour and other difficulties in child birth, infections, including HIV/AIDS, frigidity and other complications, which may lead to death.

Igboke commended UNFPA for its fruitful partnership with the State, adding that Governor Francis Nwifuru and his wife have continued to show great passion for the wellbeing of women and girls in the state.

She also commended the CBOs for the excellent delivery of their mandates, admonishing the communities to continue to uphold the declaration from one generation to another.

Some representatives of the organisations involved in the project: Stephen Anoke for Gracefield Development Initiative, Doris Aja-Okohu for Research in Development and Health Care-Consultancy, Oluchi Nwite for Hope Inspired Foundation for Women and Youth with Disabilities, and Emmanuel Nwojiji for ENHRAD, lauded the initiative, describing it as both impactful and enriching.

They appreciated the Ministry and UNFPA for giving them the opportunity of being part of the historic project.

Some of the community champions and stakeholders who spoke to newsmen, including Salomey Ogboso, Dominic Nkwegu, Josephine Ofoke, Chief Innocent Nwogbala, Simon Nwodabe, and Agnes Mbam, pledged to continue to utilise the capacity bequeathed to them, courtesy of the project, in ensuring proper surveillance against the practice in their communities.

Highlights of the events were the handover of Declaration Certificates and monumental signposts to the communities from the Ministry and its partner.

The signposts, with common inscription affirming the communities’ agreement to abandon the practice, are to be mounted at strategic points in all the 17 Communities as a sign that FGM has been outlawed in the LGA.