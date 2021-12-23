December to Remember: Fidelity Bank excites customers with Yuletide gifts 

Christmas came early for Habib Isiaka, a Lagos-based panel beater – as he received the sum of N1million having emerged one of the 10 winners in the first monthly draw in the Fidelity Bank Get Alert in Millions Season 5 (GAIM 5) campaign. Habib, who received the N1million credit alert at the Fidelity Bank head office, venue of the prize presentation event, was accompanied by his wife and children.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ken Opara, Chairman of the Promo Committee and Executive Director in charge of the Lagos and Southwest Directorate of Fidelity Bank opined, “In the spirit of the season, we believe that there’s no better time than now to hold the first draw of our Get Alert in Millions Campaign. Over the years, we have established that our customers’ well-being and satisfaction are at the core of our operations and we continue to operate with this in mind. That said, whilst we continue to drive the need for a savings culture, we also understand the need for necessary spending in this festive season. Our customers want to wine, dine as well as spend time with their loved ones. It therefore behooves us as a financial institution to show our support. Asides from several other cash prizes that have been given out since the start of the campaign, we are particularly excited to present 10 customers with 1 million Naira each at this time.”

The GAIM 5 promo is a savings campaign run by Fidelity Bank as part of its efforts to drive financial inclusion in the country. Qualification requirements for participation in the campaign include opening or maintaining a savings account with at least N2,000 to qualify for the weekly consolation draw of N10,000. Maintaining a savings account with at least N4,000 and activating their debit card qualifies customers for the monthly draw for a chance to win N1,000,000 and for the grand draw, maintaining a savings account with a minimum of N20,000 and activating a debit card would qualify customers for the opportunity to win the star prize of N10,000,000 or N5,000,000 and N2,000,000 for the first and second runners up respectively.

“Nevertheless, we encourage our customers to set aside a quota of funds for savings even as we celebrate this season. We support our customers in becoming and remaining millionaires. This is also very important to us, and I want to emphasise that we have competent staff here and at our various locations across the country to guide you, the beneficiaries”, Opara added.

At the event, another lucky customer, Chikwem Isaac said, “I am extremely grateful to Fidelity Bank for this pleasant surprise. Although I opened the account a while back, I recently became an active user and I am grateful for the reward that came with it. This fund came at the right time as there has been brewing plans to expand my wife and I’s business. I can be sure that this time next year, our business will become one of which will be from grass to grace. A big thanks again to Fidelity Bank and I encourage as many people to take advantage of this savings promo campaign.”

Since the inception of the GAIM 5 campaign in November 2021, Fidelity Bank has rewarded over 200 customers with N10, 000 each in weekly draws with a total of N125million in cash prizes to be won by the end of the campaign in July 2022. Overall, it is on record that the bank has given out over N4.1bn in rewards to more than 10,000 customers.

The prize presentation ceremony was well attended by customers, staff of Fidelity Ban and representatives of regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission.