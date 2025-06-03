Debts: If Nigeria does not borrow, economy will collapse — Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu has said that if the Federal Government does not borrow, the country’s economy will collapse.

The former two-term governor of Abia State said this on Monday when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” as a guest.

Kalu said: “Let me tell you, if this economy does not borrow, it will collapse.

“That is the truth.

“That is where we are.”

When asked if legislators adequately scrutinise requests for loans, the representative of Abia North Senatorial District said: “Of course.

“The Committee on Foreign Debt and Local Debt scrutinises them.

“I’m not a member of that committee.

“These jobs are mainly done at the committee level.

“For me, the National Assembly has done its job.

“Any law or anything you see passed in the National Assembly has gone through the level it’s supposed to.

“Once it takes its course, I’m satisfied.

“That’s the definition of lawmaking.”

Kalu rebuffed suggestions that lawmakers were failing to perform their oversight role and cited the recent passage of the tax bill as proof of the Senate’s diligence.

He said: “We are very thorough.

“People just want to see us fighting with the executive.

“We are adults.

“We cannot fight.

“For the interest of Nigeria, we have mechanisms to safeguard that.

“The day we passed the tax bill, I went to the Senate President’s house to congratulate him.

“It was a thorough job.

“All the evenings we were there—seven o’clock, six o’clock—we took it one by one.

“That’s not what a rubber stamp does.”

