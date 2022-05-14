Deborah Samuel: Why I asked for tweet to be deleted — Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said that every tweet on his Twitter handle and his other official social media handles must get his approval before publication.

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant spoke during a visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The consultative visit took place at the Government House, Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abubakar had earlier reacted to the killing of Deborah Samuel, who was accused of blasphemy by her fellow students at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The post was soon taken down, generating a lot of social media backlash.

According to Abubakar: “Every tweet has to get my expressed approval but this one didn’t so I asked them to take it down.

“I took a stand about Sharia law and was abused, thrown stones at, but how long did it last?

“Despite that I didn’t change my position on that.

“I am not afraid to take a stand on critical issues.”

According to the presidential aspirant, investment in education is key.

Abubakar said: “If you can recall what the PDP government did then while in power, we created the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“We also set up the Primary School Education Fund and Education Tax Fund to enable us (PDP Federal Government) provide sufficient money to both state and local governments to enable them to have sufficient money to invest in primary and secondary education.

“We also passed the law to make education compulsory for every Nigerian child, from primary to secondary schools”, he said.

Responding to the issue of zoning for the PDP presidential ticket, Abubakar said that zoning was not jettisoned by the party.

On the issue of getting a running mate, he said that he would sit down with the party to agree on a running mate for the 2023 presidential election.