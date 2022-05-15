Deborah Samuel: Kaduna bans all forms of religious protests

The Kaduna State Government in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council has placed an immediate ban on all forms of religious protests in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement on Saturday in Kaduna said the prohibition became imperative due to moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern states.

It will be recalled that there was a massive protest in Sokoto, Sokoto State on Saturday following the arrest of students who beat to death and burnt a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy.

According to Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been briefed on the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban in the state.

He explained that the governor also charged religious and community leaders as well as traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

He said: “Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the state, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned.

“Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999.”