Deborah: Niger governor calls for calm

Following the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto on the allegation of blasphemy, the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has appealed for calm in the wake of disturbances and tension in some parts of the North.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, the Governor said peaceful coexistence in a plural society like ours, is not only necessary, but the first condition for growth and development.

He said, “Peace is in the best interest of everyone. Without peace, we cannot sleep; without peace, we cannot work. Peace is the bedrock of everything. Without it, our dreams die.”

The Governor admonished all to be accommodating and tolerant of their religious and cultural diversities so as to make the society a destination of choice for many people in and around the world.

He appealed to traditional, community, religious and opinion leaders to refrain from making inflammatory statements and encourage their constituencies to continue to be law-abiding.

Governor Sani Bello observed that vile and unfounded rumours and exaggerations have often provided fertile sources of conflict and urged all to dispel them.

He enjoined the public also to be proactive and report issues likely to lead to breach of the peace to authorities for immediate intervention.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Governor has directed the police and other security agencies in the state to deal decisively with any individual or groups, who attempt to exploit the current situation to foment trouble.