Deborah: Kukah stops masses as protesters attack churches, attempt to burn Sultan’s palace + Video, photos

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has suspended all masses in Sokoto metropolis.

This was revealed in a statement by the Diocese’s Director, Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Christopher Omotosho.

This development followed a protest on Saturday over the arrest and detention of persons who beat to death and burnt a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel.

The protest, which lasted several hours, led to the imposition of curfew on the metropolis by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Omotosho, in the statement on Saturday, said: “The Sokoto State Government has declared 24-hour curfew to help stem the ongoing protests embarked upon by Muslim youth in the state capital today.

“During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroying church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat were also attacked and a community bus parked within the premises vandalised.

“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass, was also attacked and partly burnt; windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile policemen before they could do further damage.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi Road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”

Owing to the development, Tambuwal on Saturday imposed 24 hours curfew to contain the rising protests across township streets over alleged religious blasphemy.

Tambuwal, in a broadcast, called on the people to remain indoor as security operatives were being deployed to safeguard lives and properties.

He said: “By the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and sections 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis for the next 24 hours.

“Everyone should please, in the interest of peace, go back home and observe this measures, to reestablish peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”

A News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent who went round reports that groups of youths have taken over the streets, chanting songs and urging security agents to release the arrested persons.

The protesters burnt tyres on popular Ahmadu Bello Way, Emir Yahaya Road, Kanwuri and other streets, forcing shop owners to close midday, while most streets became empty.

The Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, was under siege by the youth.

A combined team of security men, led by State Police Commissioner, Kamaludden Okunlola, deployed to the palace while protesters threw stones and attempted to burn the palace.

All the religious centres were also under tight security.

Tambuwal had held meetings with security chiefs; leader of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Nuhu Iliya; and Islamic religious leaders on Thursday to prevent the situation from escalation.