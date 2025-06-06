Debo-Olujimi’s dual-purpose book for public presentation 

“Doing and Being-Living Intentionally Each Day” written by an Executive Director at Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi, has been slated for public presentation on June 14, 2025, in Lagos.
The 10-chapter book explores the leitmotif of transiting from simply “doing” life to truly “being” present in it.
The book serves the dual-purpose of a memoir and a call to action: an invitation to stop existing and start living with intention.
According to the author’s synoptical offering: “‘Doing and being’ is a deeply personal and spiritually-rich book that offers clear insight to anyone seeking clarity about their purpose.
“Through honest reflections, practical tools, and heartfelt encouragement, Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi shares the life lessons that have shaped her journey. Her words offer guidance, hope, and a gentle but firm push to live each day with intention, choosing not just to do, but to be.”