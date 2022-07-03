Death toll rises in ambush attack on Soldiers by bandits

The death toll in the attack on troops of the Nigerian Army by bandits in Shiroro area of Nigeria State on Wednesday has risen further.

This was disclosed by the Convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Kokki, in Minna on Sunday.

Kokki said the latest recovery was that of a Mobile Police Officer on Saturday evening.

With this, he said the death toll from the attack had risen to 48.

He said this is made up of 34 Soldiers, eight Mobile Policemen and six residents of the area.

He said: “Based on thorough and reliable local findings as at this evening, the death toll has risen to 48.

“The breakdown as at last count shows that 34 soldiers have been confirmed dead, eight Mobile Policemen have been confirmed dead and six locals/civilians have been confirmed dead.”