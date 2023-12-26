Death toll in Plateau State attacks rises

The death toll in the attack by gunmen on Plateau State communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day have risen.

Though the death toll was initially put at 16 on Sunday, by Monday it had risen to 80, with some dying after that.

The new death toll of 113 was confirmed by the Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday Kassah, on Monday.

Kassah, who spoke with newsmen, said: “The attacks were well coordinated.

“Not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits.

“As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities.

“We have recovered more than 300 injured.

“Some were taken to hospitals in Jos and some to a hospital in Barkin Ladi, while others have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos.

“The security personnel have been doing their best.

“The difficult terrain reaching those communities made the security not to reach there on time to prevent those attacks.”